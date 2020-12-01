Pregnant Hilary Duff reunites with family after quarantine

American actress, singer, model and perfumer Hilary Duff shared on social media a family photo for Thanksgiving after the end of the coronavirus quarantine. The star of the series Younger has published pictures from a walk in the park with a view of the New York skyline. In the photo, in addition to Duff, her husband Matthew Coma, their daughter Banks-Violet, who is now 2 years old, and eight-year-old son Luca from the actress’s first marriage to Mike Comrie.

Duff, 33, holds the baby in her arms, kissing her on the cheek, while Luka stands next to her stepfather and smiles broadly. The family wore protective masks but took them off to make cute shots. “Happy Thanksgiving! There are 1-2 holidays left until the end of 2020, ” Hilary signed her pictures. These photos were taken a week after the actress reported the suspected coronavirus infection. On the Instagram page, the girl wrote that she was in quarantine.

The actress starred in the new season of Younger, but filming was postponed due to the pandemic. The resumption of work on the series was announced in October. Against this background, Duff and Coma announced the pregnancy of the actress on October 24: “We are growing !!! Mostly me, ” Hilary said. Their first child together was born in 2018.