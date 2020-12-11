Free News

Pregnant Hilary Duff already misses her slim figure

American actress and singer Hilary Duff realized that she misses the body that she had before pregnancy.

The celebrity made a selection of photos on her Instagram account with which she reminded fans of what her physique was like a few months ago before she became pregnant with her third child. In October of this year, 33-year-old Duff announced that she was expecting another child from her husband Matthew Coma, with whom they already have a 2-year-old daughter, Banks. The couple is also raising the eldest son, Hilary Luca (8 years old) from a previous marriage with Mike Cormy.

The star commented on past photos in the descriptions as follows: “I would be lying if I said that I did not miss this body.” In the frames, the actress was in the kitchen, showing an elastic press. “In particular, this one,” – Hilary signed a picture where she appears in a knitted bodysuit.

Despite the nostalgia, Duff notes that her current body is functioning as it should in her position:

“It [the body] works a lot and does some pretty cool things for our small/large family, and I am very grateful and excited about that!” The actress also launched a small poll in which she asked fans to guess if she was expecting a boy or a girl.

