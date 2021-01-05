Pregnant Emma Stone turned down Brad Pitt

32-year-old “La La Land” star first appeared in public with a noticeably rounded belly, which is why she refused to star in a lucrative project. Hollywood actress Emma Stone refused to become a partner of actor Brad Pitt: the star confirmed her comedian Dave McCurry pregnancy.

In every possible way, Stone protects his life from the paparazzi and tabloids: the star refuses to comment on the news about the secret wedding that took place in 2020, as well as his new position. But it is no longer possible to hide this fact since the actress was caught while walking in Los Angeles with a clearly rounded belly. Now it became known that the pregnancy forced the actress to abandon the new role.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the pregnant Stone refused to shoot in the upcoming project, where she was supposed to become the partner of Brad Pitt himself. We are talking about the film “Babylon”.

The Oscar nominee is in her third trimester of pregnancy and is feeling absolutely happy. The actress left the set at the initial stage, after which the shooting was completely postponed due to the pandemic. Now the star is going to be replaced by another actress: perhaps Australian Margot Robbie.

Recall that Stone and McCarey began dating in 2017, and at the end of 2019 announced their engagement.