Povetkin began preparations for a rematch with White

Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin began preparations for a rematch against Briton Dillian White.

At the end of August, Povetkin knocked out White in the UK in the fifth round, winning the interim WBC belt. The rematch was scheduled for November 21 but did not take place due to the coronavirus in the Russian. Povetkin on Tuesday, together with his team, flew to Gelendzhik, where he will conduct the first stage of preparation.

“Now the boxer has fully recovered and is ready to start full preparation for the fight. The new date for the rematch will be announced in the coming days,” the message says.