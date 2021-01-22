Porsche introduced the fourth version of the electric Taycan

The German car manufacturer Porsche has unveiled the fourth version of the Taycan electric car. The new model complements the Taycan Turbo S, Taycan Turbo, and Taycan 4S range.

The novelty is the basic version. She received rear-wheel drive and two trim levels: Performance and Performance Plus. The first has a single-tier battery with a maximum capacity of 79.2 kWh, a 408 hp engine, and a range of up to 431 km (WLTP). The second, in turn, is a 93.4 kWh two-tier battery, a 476 hp engine, and a range of up to 484 km. Both versions boast a top speed of 230 km/h and fast charging (5 to 80% in 22.5 minutes). The claimed acceleration to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds.

Of the interesting things in the base Taycan, it is also worth noting PASM air springs (optional), as well as Plug & Charge technology with automatic charging and payment without cards and applications at compatible stations. Outwardly, the novelty is no different from its counterparts.

The rear-wheel-drive Porsche Taycan has already started selling in Germany with a price tag of 83,520 euros. The car will arrive in Ukraine in March and will cost from 2 662 720 UAH (77 709 euros).