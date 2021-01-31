Popular rapper inserts a $ 24 million diamond in his forehead

American rapper Lil Uzi Vert (real name – Symere Woods) bought a diamond for $ 24 million to be implanted in the forehead. He wrote about this on Twitter.

According to Revolt, the hip-hop artist purchased a 10-carat pink diamond. He admitted that he started saving in 2017 after seeing a real diamond of this colour for the first time. Simultaneously, the diamond is more expensive than all his property, including his house and cars, including those of the Bugatti company.

The famous jeweller Elliot Elliante, who works with celebrities, will perform the stone’s implantation into the rapper’s forehead.

26-year-old Lil Uzi Vert gained recognition after releasing their debut single Money Longer. In 2017, his song “XO TOUR Llif3” entered the top 10 best songs.