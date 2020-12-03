Pompeo took part in the Ministerial meeting of NATO

During consultations with colleagues in the Alliance, the US Secretary of State stressed the threat from China.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo took part in a virtual meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers, which took place on December 1-2 and was organized by the Alliance’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

According to the State Department press service, during a productive discussion with leaders of other Alliance countries, Pompeo highlighted the threat posed to the security of allies by the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and called for increased cooperation to protect against malicious actions of the CPC.

Some other important issues for the North Atlantic Alliance were also on the agenda. Representatives of NATO countries discussed with the invited foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Georgia the issue of security in the black sea region. Topics covered included relations with Russia, arms control, regional security, the NATO 2030 project, and strengthening ties between the Alliance and its Asia-Pacific partners.

During the Ministerial meeting, Secretary Pompeo reaffirmed the US commitment to the interests of the Alliance and stressed the important role of NATO in ensuring peace and prosperity.