Pompeo – on the threat from China

The Secretary of State spoke at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke on Wednesday at the Georgia Institute of Technology (Atlanta). The topic of the speech challenges US national security and academic freedoms in the country from China.

Addressing the audience and those who followed the event online, Pompeo stated that the Communist authorities of the People’s Republic of China seek to seize the results of scientific and technological developments in the United States and develop active activities in this direction. Pompeo gave an example of how a Georgia Institute of Technology Professor, an ethnic Chinese, was detained in China (the Professor was present in the hall during the Secretary of state’s speech). Pompeo recalled that the scientist was released only after outside interference.

The Secretary of State focused on measures taken in the United States to end illegal practices sent from Beijing.

The Foreign Minister also noted the Chinese leadership’s desire to use ethnic Chinese living abroad to get information about democratic activists and dissidents from China.

Pompeo spoke about the Chinese leadership’s actions to cultivate Pro-Chinese political beliefs among US students, highlighting the Chinese Embassy’s role and some local consulates in coordinating such activities.

The Secretary of state stressed that the United States would not allow China’s tyrannical regime to carry out brainwashing activities among students. However, he noted that we need the help of the University community to fight this danger.

Earlier this month, speaking at a NATO Ministerial meeting, Pompeo highlighted the danger posed by the ruling Chinese Communist party to US allies’ security.

Earlier, Director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe called China the main threat to freedom and democracy since the Second World War.

“Beijing is preparing for an indefinite period of confrontation with the United States,” Ratcliffe wrote in an article for the Wall Street Journal,” Washington should also be prepared.”

According to senior security sources, more than 1,000 researchers from China have recently left the United States amid a crackdown on technology theft in the United States.

According to John Demers, head of the Department of justice’s national security division, the researchers left the country when the justice Department opened several criminal cases against Chinese agents on suspicion of industrial and technological espionage, speaking at an event at the Aspen Institute think tank.