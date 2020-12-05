Pompeo: “Iran is desperate to get sanctions lifted”

The US Secretary of State said that US sanctions against Tehran are effective.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Iran was “desperate” to resume talks on lifting sanctions. Pompeo’s remark was made during a virtual session of the International Institute for strategic studies (IISS) in Bahrain. Pompeo did not specify how the United States would respond to Iran’s return to the negotiating table.

The US has previously imposed tough economic sanctions on Iran in the hope of forcing Tehran to start negotiations on a larger restriction on its nuclear program. The sanctions were imposed after President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the multilateral “nuclear deal” with Iran in 2018.

According to Pompeo, the US strategy has led to Iran, “desperately signaling its readiness to return to the negotiating table to achieve the lifting of sanctions.”