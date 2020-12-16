Pompeo goes into quarantine due to contact with a sick COVID-19

It is reported that the Secretary of State himself has a negative test result.

The Press Service of the State Department on Wednesday reported that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is going to quarantine after contact with a carrier of the coronavirus.

“It has been determined that Secretary Pompeo was in contact with a person who was diagnosed with the coronavirus,” the department said in an official statement. – For privacy reasons, we can’t name this person. The Secretary of State passed the test, and it came back negative. In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, it will comply with quarantine. State Department doctors are closely monitoring his condition.