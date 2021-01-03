Pompeo called the Trump administration’s policy towards Russia the toughest

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggested on Twitter to “talk about Russia” and Washington’s tough policy towards Moscow.

“No administration has treated Russia as harshly as we have,” he said, urging Americans to look at the facts.

Pompeo noted that since 2017, under Donald Trump, the White House has imposed sanctions against more than 365 “targets” in Russia. He drew attention to the fact that Washington recognized the “Russian Imperial Movement” as a terrorist organization.

The Secretary of State called the “reset relations” button, which Hillary Clinton presented to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in 2009, “stupid.”

“The United States intends to support its friends, not spoil Moscow,” he added.

As Pompeo noted, American shale gas is “the best way to put pressure on Putin.” According to him, the United States is developing the oil and gas industry to undermine Russia’s ability to “use energy as a weapon.” The Secretary of State did not specify what it was about.

He stressed that the United States has modernized its armed forces and invested heavily in them. At the same time, Russia knows that “it cannot compete with American firepower,” Pompeo said.

American politicians regularly make anti-Russian statements. Earlier, the Secretary of State has already called Moscow the main enemy of Washington. Russia then noted that such statements would not help solve domestic American problems, and Pompeo’s behavior was compared to “anti-Russian fever.”