Pompeo called the election in Venezuela “a stupid fuss”

The United States considers the elections held in Venezuela a “farce,” condemns and does not recognize them, said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“The United States, along with some other democracies around the world, condemns this stupid fuss, which does not meet even the minimum standards for ensuring their credibility,” Pompeo said in a statement released by the State Department.

According to him, the elections held on December 6 were “a political farce of the illegitimate regime (President Nicolas) Maduro, which was supposed to look like a legislative assembly election.” “Fortunately, only a few were deceived,” Pompeo said.

Elections to the unicameral Parliament of Venezuela – the National Assembly – were held on Sunday; 107 political parties and associations participated in them, more than 14 thousand candidates in total. More than 20 parties, including the party of opposition leader Juan Guaido, refused to vote.