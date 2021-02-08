Poll: 56% of Americans supported banning Trump to hold government positions

At least 56% of Americans support the process against former US President Donald Trump in the Senate, as well as a possible ban on Trump from holding any public office in the future, according to the results of a survey conducted by ABC News in conjunction with the research company Ipsos.

As noted, 56% of respondents believe that former President Trump should be convicted and deprived of the opportunity to hold public office. At the same time, 43% opposed Trump’s guilty plea in the Senate.

According to the poll, 15% of Republicans support the charges against the former president. Among Democrats, support is significantly higher – 92%.

The ABC News survey, in conjunction with the research company Ipsos, was conducted from February 5 to 6, 2021. 508 people attended it. The statistical margin of error is 4.8 percentage points.

Trump’s impeachment trial is scheduled to begin in the Senate on February 9.