Police found a pickup truck with homemade bombs and weapons near the Capitol

Police found a pickup truck with 11 explosive devices and firearms near the Capitol on the day of the riots; its owner was detained, NBC-2 reported on Saturday, citing the prosecutor’s office.

The car belonging to 70-year-old Lonnie Leroy Coffman has located two blocks from the Capitol at the National Republican Club. In addition to the homemade bombs, it contained an M4 assault rifle, a pistol, and loaded magazines for them. The man was arrested and charged with possession of an unregistered firearm and carrying a handgun without a permit.

In his testimony, Coffman stated that he was in the car the vessel with the molten polystyrene and gasoline. However, the police also found pieces of cloth and fuses. According to investigators, the mixture of this in the explosion acts like napalm.

Earlier it was reported that two more improvised explosive devices were found and defused on the day of the riots: near the headquarters of the National Republican Committee and the headquarters of the National Democratic Committee. Suspects are being sought.