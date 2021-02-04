Police came to Marilyn Manson’s home

Dozens of LAPD officers showed up at the home of rocker Marilyn Manson, who is accused of raping several women, the Daily Mail reports.

According to the source, the police came to the musician’s home to check if he was in order. Manson’s worried friend allegedly contacted the law enforcement agencies, saying that he could not get through to the artist. According to another source, police received reports of a “disturbing incident” at the rocker’s house.

No one answered the police officers, and they left the grounds of the Manson mansion, but after a few hours, they returned to the house in a larger composition and with a police helicopter. They were not reopened.

It is noted that already 11 women have publicly talked about physical or psychological abuse by Manson. The first was actress Evan Rachel Wood, who met the rocker in the late 2000s. Simultaneously, the ex-wife of the musician Dita Von Teese stated on Instagram that she had never been abused in her seven years of relationship with Manson.