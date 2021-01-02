Poco hints at the release of Poco F2: what will be the successor to Poco F1

For the New Year, the Xiaomi Poco sub-brand has published a video on social networks that hints at the release of the Poco F1 smartphone.

So, the video mainly talks about Poco’s achievements in 2020: 1 million devices sold, 4th place in the ranking of online smartphone brands in India, etc.

But the most interesting thing was shown briefly in the credits – the inscription F2. It looks like this is a hint of the release of the long-awaited successor to the Poco F1 (or Pocophone F1) – the Poco F2. Recall that the first model became a real national flagship thanks to the top processor, good performance and an attractive price tag. After that, the Poco brand released gadgets, but mostly they were clones of Xiaomi and Redmi models.

The stage is set! The fun has begun! Let us get ready to take it to the next level! Excited? You should be, coz the next year is going to be even crazier. While we enjoy, let us look back at everything we've achieved together! Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/K0432jSj8B — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 31, 2020

But it seems that much to expect from the Poco F2 is not worth it. According to rumors, the smartphone will receive a Snapdragon 732G processor, AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a 4250 mAh battery, a quad camera and NFC in the global market.

While these are just hints and rumors, it is better to wait for the official information.