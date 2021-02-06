PocketBook announces PocketBook 740 Color

PocketBook Company announces the release of PocketBook 740 Color. According to the manufacturer, it is the world’s first electronic reader with the latest 7.8-inch color E Ink new Kaleido screen. In fact, the first was the 6-inch model 633, and the successor to the PocketBook 740 Color just got a bigger screen.

The E Ink new Kaleido screen has retained all the properties of the E Ink technology: it is absolutely safe for eyesight, does not glare in the sun, is energy efficient and has a high resolution – (1404 × 1872) and 300 DPI. Changing the color filter pattern increases the brightness and saturation of colors and makes the background of the page whiter. As a result, you can read on the big screen not only books but also magazines, illustrated novels, children’s books, school textbooks, etc.

PocketBook 740 Color plays files in 6 popular audio formats (M4A, M4B, OGG, OGG.ZIP, MP3, MP3.ZIP), and is also able to open files in 23 of the most popular formats: 19 book and 4 graphic. With Bluetooth, you can connect to wireless headphones or an audio system in your car and listen to audiobooks on the go. And thanks to the Text-to-Speech function, any text file can be spoken in one of 16 available languages.

The reader also received a backlight, a USB Type C connector, 1 GB of RAM, 16 GB of internal memory with a microSD card slot and a 2900 mAh battery. The gadget weighs only 225 g, so you can take it with you to school, work or travel.