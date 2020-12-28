Pochettino signed a contract with PSG
According to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino has signed an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.
Thomas Tuchel has reached an agreement with PSG to leave the club immediatly, as @cfbayern reported. It will cost around €6m to Nasser Al Khelaifi.
More: Mauricio Pochettino has already agreed his contract as new PSG manager. Details sorted. Paperworks signed.
Here we go 🇫🇷✍🏻
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 27, 2020
According to media reports, the team dismissed Thomas Tuchel, but the club has not officially confirmed it. After 17 rounds of the French championship, PSG with 35 points takes the third place in the standings.
Pochettino led Tottenham Hotspur London from 2014 to 2019. Under his leadership, in the 2018/19 season, the club reached the Champions League final for the first time in its history, in which it lost to Liverpool.