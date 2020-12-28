Pochettino signed a contract with PSG

Thomas Tuchel has reached an agreement with PSG to leave the club immediatly, as @cfbayern reported. It will cost around €6m to Nasser Al Khelaifi.

More: Mauricio Pochettino has already agreed his contract as new PSG manager. Details sorted. Paperworks signed.

Here we go 🇫🇷✍🏻

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 27, 2020