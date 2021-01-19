Plus-size model Ashley Graham celebrated her son’s first birthday

Model Ashley Graham posted on Instagram a post dedicated to her one-year-old son Isaac in honour of his first birthday.

Happy birthday Isaac! You have changed my life and my heart in a way that I could not even imagine. I can’t believe I’m writing this because it seems like we only met yesterday. But at the same time, I no longer remember what my life was like before you. Watching how you grow and learn is the greatest gift, ”wrote Ashley on her microblog. Graham accompanied her post with a video in which she noted that with the appearance of the baby she realized that she was capable of love. “I never thought I could love. People are trying to explain it to you, but you won’t understand until you have a baby, ”Ashley says in the video.

Also, in her message, the model turned to other moms: “Last year taught us to be strong and flexible. I send my love to everyone who carried maternal responsibilities during the pandemic. A year has passed, I wonder what the new time will bring us. “

As a mother a year ago, Ashley decided to fight the stereotypes and stigmas related to motherhood. So, the model tries to dispel myths about cloudless maternal everyday life, about complex feelings that a mother or a pregnant woman supposedly should not feel, and, finally, about the body of a pregnant woman who has given birth, which is customary to be ashamed. Ashley’s messages and photos seem provocative and too bold to many, but the model also has many supporters who thank her for her honesty and spontaneity.