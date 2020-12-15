PlayStation 5 gets good maintainability rating from iFixit

Sony has already shown players the insides of the PlayStation 5, the guys at iFixit decided to disassemble the console themselves and assess the maintainability.

In total, PlayStation 5 received seven points out of ten for maintainability. The experts liked that you don’t have to tinker for a long time to access the inside, and just detach the plastic panels and work a little with a screwdriver. The second plus is the modularity of most components, which simplifies their replacement. IFixit experts also appreciate the ease of expanding memory.

The disadvantages were the complexity of replacing the cooling system using liquid metal and the software block that complicates the replacement of the drive. The experts also did not like the widespread use of safety screws.