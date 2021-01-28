Plant reshaping protein found

Biologists at the University of Pennsylvania have identified a protein that can change the shape of plants.

In a new study, biologists at the University of Pennsylvania have discovered a leaf protein that binds to certain parts of the chromatin bundle, weakens the structure, and alters other proteins. So he transcribes genes first into RNA, then they are translated into proteins.

Programs that are not needed in a given cell or tissue are effectively disabled by various chromatin modifications. According to Doris Wagner of the School of Arts and Sciences, they have now discovered that leaf protein, which plays an important role in reprogramming plant cells, is also one of those paramount transcription factors.

The authors note that plants must constantly switch between expressing a whole set of different genes: in rich soils, they can grow well in width, and in drought, on the contrary, express more genes associated with the development of flowers in order to plant seeds before dying.

However, scientists were interested in proteins that can change the appearance of a plant. To this end, Wagner and his colleagues pioneered the use of isolated protein and strands of genetic material to show that various transcription factors are associated with nucleosomes – chromatin subunits. In particular, scientists have linked the AP1 gene, which is responsible for flowering.

To confirm this connection, the researchers took the roots of plants and applied a compound that makes them bloom spontaneously. During flowering, they found that not only did the leaves bind strongly to AP1, but the histones also occupied the same piece of DNA.