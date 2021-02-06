Pixel smartphones will be able to measure heart rate and respiratory rate using a camera

Google has announced new useful features of the Google Fit app that will appear next month.

First of all, this is heart rate measurement without sensors, as in wearable devices, but using a camera and flash. To do this, simply put your fingertip on the camera with the flash on. The system will then analyze the heart rate based on the change in the light intensity in the capillaries.

In addition, breathing rate can be measured using a smartphone. To do this, the front camera will be used: just point it at yourself so that the head and chest fit into the frame.

“While these measurements are not intended for medical diagnosis or health assessment, we hope they can be useful to people using the Google Fit app to track and improve their daily well-being. After taking measurements, you can save them in the app to track trends over time along with other health information, ”says Google.

Next month, new Google Fit features are coming to Pixel smartphones. It is also planned to roll out them to more Android devices.

By the way, in the App Store and Google Play there are many applications for measuring this method. A similar feature was also found in older Samsung Galaxy models.