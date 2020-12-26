Pipe-laying vessel “Fortuna” returns to the German port of Wismar

According to data from the Marine Traffic, the pipe-laying vessel Fortuna, which resumed construction of the “Nord stream-2” gas pipeline in December, has stopped laying and is returning to the German port of Wismar vessel tracking portal.

The Fortuna was located in Wismar from late September to early December. After two weeks of laying the pipeline in German waters, the pipe layer headed back to port on Saturday morning.

According to the portal, the ship is currently parked in the open sea near Wismar.

“Nord stream-2” involves constructing two strands of a gas pipeline with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The project is actively opposed by the United States, promoting its liquefied natural gas in the EU and Ukraine, and several European countries.

The United States in December 2019 imposed sanctions against the gas pipeline, because of which the Swiss Allseas was forced to stop laying. After about a year, on December 11, 2020, construction resumed-by the forces of the Russian pipe-laying vessel “Fortuna” in the waters of Germany.