Pink’s nine-year-old daughter impressed the singer’s fans

Popular singer Pink recently performed a duet with her nine-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart. The family performance took place last Monday, during the traditional Disney Holiday Singalong, hosted by American host Ryan Seacrest.

Thus, 41-year-old Pink sang Nat King Cole’s Christmas Song with her daughter. The performance was incredibly touching. The short-haired girl, like her mother, sang beautifully. Fans were amazed at how adorable a girl looks in a snow-white princess dress. The star mom and her daughter performed in the perfect Christmas setting. A fireplace and a huge decorated Christmas tree were chosen as decorations. There was a television above the fireplace, showing classic Disney cartoons.

As it turns out, Pink’s daughter Willow inherited her mother’s special vocals. She showed off great singing and all the power of her voice that impressed fans. “They know that Santa is on his way, he has loaded a lot of toys and goodies on his sleigh,” Willow sang her part of the song.

In addition to Pink, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé with his wife and three adorable children, Ciara, Adam Lambert, Leslie Odom Jr., Katy Perry and others took part in this concert.