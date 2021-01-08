Pink celebrated 15th wedding anniversary with Carey Hart

Singer Pink told fans about an important event in her life. The other day, she and her husband Carey Hart celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary. On her page on the social network, the artist touchingly congratulated her husband on the significant date and delighted the subscribers.

“Fifteen years. Proud of us, baby. You see, sometimes stubbornness pays off. I love you, and I love our family, “Pink wrote under the post, where she published a series of pictures with her husband in different years of marriage.

By the way, 41-year-old Pink and 45-year-old Carey have been together for 19 years, 15 of which are officially married. The couple have two children: nine-year-old daughter Willow Sage and four-year-old son Jameson Moon.

It is worth noting that the singer does not hide that family life is not easy for them, and marriage is “awful and wonderful” at the same time. For almost all the years of their life together, Pink and Carey consulted a psychologist and consulted about the relationship.

The star says that others laugh at them and “roll their eyes” when it comes to therapy. But, according to the artist, “it’s worth it.”

“It has helped us to be together for so many years. We are both from single-parent families, and there was no right model in front of our eyes. We didn’t know how to behave in order to keep the family together. And they don’t write about this in books either, ” the singer explained.