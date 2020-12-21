Pink again got into the hospital

2020 turned out to be extremely difficult for the 41-year-old singer in terms of health. In the spring, Pink barely coped with COVID-19, which was also diagnosed in her young son, and recently sprained her leg as she “ran down the stairs to see the Christmas star.”

“As if Covid wasn’t enough for this year! Well, I removed the stitches after that wine glass, everything went well. Then I was cured of my first staphylococcal infection, for which there was no reason (cry for help?) (Was the right knee lonely?). So I thought about breaking my ankle, ” Pink wrote on Instagram.

“Tonight I’ll climb inside a raw chicken and check if I pick up salmonella,” the star joked. – 2020 is a gift that will never end. Happy Holidays everyone!”