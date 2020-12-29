Physicists managed to achieve quantum teleportation of photons

This month, scientists at the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory – the US Department of Energy’s national laboratory affiliated with the University of Chicago – and partners from five institutions took a significant step towards realizing the quantum Internet. PRX Quantum reports the results.

A viable quantum internet – a network in which information stored in qubits is transmitted over long distances through entanglement – will reshape the fields of data storage, precision reading, and computation, opening a new era of communication.

In an article published in PRX Quantum, a team of scientists demonstrates for the first time sustainable long-distance teleportation of qubits composed of photons (particles of light) with an accuracy of over 90%. As a result of the experiment, the qubits were teleported over a fiber-optic network 44 km long using modern single-photon detectors and standard equipment.

“We are delighted with these results,” said Panayotis Spenzuris, Fermilab’s quantum science program manager and one of the co-authors of the paper. “This is a key advancement towards the creation of technology that will change the way we think about global communication.”

The result was achieved just months after the US Department of Energy presented its plan for a national quantum internet at a press conference at the University of Chicago.

Quantum teleportation is a “disembodied” transfer of quantum states from one place to another. Quantum teleportation of a qubit is accomplished through quantum entanglement, in which two or more particles are inextricably linked to each other. If an entangled pair of particles is split between two separate locations, the encoded information is teleported regardless of the distance between them.