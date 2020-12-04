Photo: Rihanna was captured on a walk with a new boyfriend

An insider revealed last week that Rihanna and her friend and co-worker A $ AP Rocky are in a romantic relationship. On Wednesday, the paparazzi captured them while walking in New York – celebrities walked wrapped in down jackets, not forgetting about protective masks. So far, photographers have not caught Rihanna and Rocky during their manifestations of affection, but the source says that there is “wonderful chemistry” between them.

“There is an easy, funny and natural relationship between them. She is very comfortable in his company; they have known each other for a long time. Besides, the father of A $ AP Rocky is from Barbados [like Rihanna], “the informant said. Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky have not yet revealed anything about their relationship.

A $ AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Myers, has repeatedly performed at Rihanna’s concerts and has been her companion at stellar events. In the summer, the rapper starred in an advertising campaign for Rihanna’s Fenty Skin brand, and also gave a joint interview with the singer to promote her line of skincare products.

“The most difficult thing in our joint work is not to laugh and not fool around all the time. It’s like some comedy is happening. The hardest part is not laughing around her. Sometimes you forget you have to work, ” Myers said in an interview.