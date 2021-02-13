Photo of Jennifer Aniston in a mini dress excited the public

Stylist Chris McMillan posted on Instagram a new photo of 52-year-old Jennifer Aniston in honour of her birthday. The network approved a candid shot and noted how young the actress looks.

A celebrity sits in a hairdressing chair in a photo posted online, legs crossed in front of him, while her hair is being styled. Aniston is wearing a soft pink mini dress. “Happy birthday Jen! Love you. Very much, ” Macmillan signed the post, which received more than 30 thousand likes.

Earlier, Aniston posted a photo without makeup, appeared at the film awards and eclipsed everyone on the Golden Globes’ red carpet.