Photo: Niki Minaj showed the face of her 3 month old son

In mid-October, 37-year-old Nicki Minaj announced online that she and her husband, 42-year-old Kenneth Petty, had a son. “My most beloved boy in the whole world,” a happy mother wrote then on the social network. However, until recently, Niki did not show the baby’s face.

And in the first days of 2021, the star decided to please fans with a whole series of pictures of her 3-month-old son. And she did it in a very original way: Minaj dressed the boy in clothes of famous brands – Versace, Fendi Burberry and Gucci. The fans were delighted and completely moved, noting that Nicky’s son is a very handsome boy.

“Thank you very much for choosing me as your mother,” the artist signed the photos. – I wish you guys a happy and prosperous New Year. Thanks for your love and support throughout this time. It means so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most exciting job I’ve ever taken on. I send my love to all superhero mothers. I hug all the women who are pregnant during this difficult time. “

By the way, Minaj has not yet chosen a name for her son.