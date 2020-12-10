Photo: Lily-Rose Depp on shopping in Paris

This year, the 21-year-old daughter of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp Lily-Rose Depp made little public appearances – COVID-19 forced her to spend most of her time at home. However, yesterday the model went for a walk in Paris. Together with her friend Lily-Rose went shopping – it seems that the pre-Christmas bustle did not pass her by either.

The coronavirus pandemic has certainly impacted the life and career of the model. Not all of her planned projects were destined to come true, but she nevertheless starred in an advertising campaign for the Chanel cruise collection. Well, she will return to her acting career after Hollywood starts full-time work again: she has to complete shooting in several films.

This year Lily-Rose mostly spent in Paris, where her mother lives with her husband Samuel Benshetri, as well as 18-year-old brother Jack. In the USA, where she used to live periodically, the model is no longer a frequent visitor: firstly, due to the suspension of filming in films, she now does not need to spend a lot of time overseas, and secondly, the star’s personal life has undergone changes. She parted ways with the famous Hollywood actor Timothy Chalamet, and now she does not need to constantly be in the United States.