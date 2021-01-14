Photo: Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio in the new Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up”

Yesterday, streaming service Netflix unveiled a teaser for its highlights of 2021. In the three-minute clip, among other films, a new comedy by director Adam McKay “Don’t Look Up” was announced, in which Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence played the main roles.

Now the picture is still at the production stage, but the trailer has already shown the first scenes of one of the year’s most anticipated films. In this footage, Lawrence’s character, Keith Dibiaski, and Leonardo DiCaprio’s character, Dr Randall Mindy, leave the cargo plane. Before going down to the ground, the heroes look at each other with apprehension and then hit the road.

The movie “Don’t Look Up” tells the story of two scientists who found out that a giant meteorite will fall to Earth in six months. They go on a working trip to communicate this danger to the world but are met with disbelief everywhere. The film boasts a truly stellar cast: in addition to DiCaprio and Lawrence, it also stars Chris Evans, Timothy Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep and others.

In total, Netflix plans to release 70 films in 2021.