Photo: Game of Thrones star Keith Harington was captured jogging in London

Game of Thrones actor Keith Harington was photographed jogging in London. He hasn’t appeared in public since last September.

In the photographs, the actor runs through London streets. For sports, he opted for light grey sweatpants, a dark grey sweatshirt and trainers. Harington looks great and has great muscles.

Perhaps the actor is actively preparing for the promotion of the movie “Eternals” from Marvel, in which he played the role of Dane Whitman, an immortal superhero who lives on Earth. The film is due out in November this year, and an advertising campaign will begin shortly. Harington’s colleagues in the film are Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek and other famous artists.

In September last year, the famous actor and his young wife Rose Leslie announced that they were expecting a baby. Since then, the couple has locked themselves in their London home.

Keith and Rose met on the set of Game of Thrones, playing lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte. For the first time, information about their romance appeared in 2012, and only in 2016 did celebrities officially confirm that they are a couple. The lovers played their wedding in the summer of 2018 in Scotland.