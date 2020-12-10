Photo: Cher in an original jacket on a walk in London

Cher, 74, was seen walking in London yesterday. The paparazzi caught a celebrity at the exit from the hotel – the singer was just about to go for an interview at the BBC studio.

For her public appearance, Cher chose an original outfit – a deconstructed black and white jacket from Maison Margiela worth about $ 2,700. She also added a black and white beret to the image.

During an interview with the BBC, Cher spoke about her involvement in the campaign to free Khaavan, who has been described as the world’s loneliest elephant. Last week, she helped the Pakistani government move him to a wildlife sanctuary in Cambodia.

She now urges her fans on Twitter to support another animal rescue campaign. This time, you need to help Bua Noi, the only gorilla left in the Bangkok Zoo.

It is a sin to torture animals for the amusement of a mindless public. May the heavenly punishment fall upon those who commit this crime, – Cher wrote in her blog.

This is not the only example of Cher actively expressing her citizenship. Recall that before this, the celebrity also took part in the election campaign in the United States. The singer performed at several events in support of Joe Biden, who is already called the next President of the United States.