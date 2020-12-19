Pfizer coronavirus vaccine approved for use in Switzerland

The Swiss drug market regulator Swissmedic has approved the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for use in the confederation.

“Swissmedic has approved the vaccine from Pfizer / BioNTech. The protection provided seven days after the second vaccine injection is over 90%, according to data estimated by the Swiss Therapeutic Goods Regulatory Agency,” Swissmedic said in a statement.

It is noted that Pfizer is the first vaccine approved for use in Switzerland. Swissmedic concluded that Pfizer’s vaccine is safe and “the benefits outweigh the risks,” according to the agency.

Earlier it became known that Switzerland has signed contracts with Pfizer / BioNTech for the supply of 3 million doses of vaccine.