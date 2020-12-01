Pfizer and BioNTech want to register a COVID vaccine in the EU urgently

The American company Pfizer and German Biotech, which are jointly developing a vaccine against coronavirus, have applied for registration of the drug in the European Union.

“Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday, November 30, 2020, submitted a formal application for emergency candidate registration of their BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine based on matrix RNA technology,” the press release said.

If the European medicines Agency approves the application, it could allow the use of BNT162b2 in Europe until the end of 2020, the report adds. Also, Pfizer and Biotech are preparing requests to authorize the vaccine in Australia, Canada, Japan, and other countries.

The day before, the head of the US Department of Health, Alex Azar, said that US residents could start receiving vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus before Christmas (December 25).