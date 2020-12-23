Pfizer and BioNTech to deliver an additional batch of vaccines to the US

Pfizer and Biotech will supply an additional 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine they developed in the United States, BioNTech said in a statement.

“Pfizer and Biotech announced today a second agreement with the US government to supply an additional 100 million doses of the vaccine,” the company said in a press release on its website.

Thus, the United States will receive a total of 200 million doses of the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech.

“The companies expect to deliver all 200 million doses for (the US administration’s program) Operation Warp Speed by July 31, 2021,” the press release notes.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has previously issued a permit for emergency use of the coronavirus vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech. Following this, last week, the Moderna vaccine was also approved for emergency use.