Petr Cech may play for Chelsea reserve team

38-year-old Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech, who has resumed his playing career with Chelsea, may play for the London club’s reserve team with Tottenham Hotspur, The Athletic reports.

According to the source, Chelsea does not want to involve the main goalkeeper of the reserve team Lucas Bergstrom in the match, which will take place on December 14, as he played for Chelsea U18 the day before. In theory, Croatian goalkeeper Carlo Zhiger could replace him, but the 19-year-old is part of the first team and is in the same bubble with it. Chelsea prefers Giger to stay with the first team. Let us remind you that Cech is also in the reserve of the main team, but in the hierarchy of goalkeepers, he is above Zhiger.

Cech has spent most of his professional career at Chelsea. The goalkeeper played for the team from the English capital from 2004 to 2015. With the Blues, he has won 15 trophies, including four Premier League titles and one Champions League title. Cech has spent the last few years at Arsenal.