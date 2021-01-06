Pence urged the protesters to stop the violence

US Vice President Mike Pence called on protesters to stop the violence taking place outside the Capitol building in Washington and said that all those involved would be brought to justice.

“The violence and destruction taking place in the US Capitol must stop and must stop immediately. All participants must respect the law enforcement officers and leave the building immediately. Peaceful protest is the right of every American. Still, this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated, and all participants will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Pence wrote on Twitter.