Pence refused to apply the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from power

Despite this, the House of Representatives voted to apply the 25th Amendment.

Despite the call of the US House of Representatives, Vice President Mike Pence officially rejected the application of the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from power.

Pence wrote about this in an address to Democratic leaders in the House of Representatives.

Pence announced his decision a few hours before the House of Representatives passed a resolution calling for the use of the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove Trump from office because he is allegedly unable to perform his duties.

223 legislators supported the resolution; 205 voted against it.

According to the Constitution, the procedure provided for by the 25th Amendment must be initiated by the Vice President and members of the cabinet, so it cannot be carried out without Pence’s consent.

In their resolution, lawmakers accused Trump of inciting crowds and undermining the Constitution

According to them, the president “repeatedly, constantly and demonstratively” showed “absolute inability to exercise his powers and perform basic duties.”

Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin, one of the resolution sponsors, said that removing the president for violating the oath of office would pave the “path to reconciliation” in the face of national upheaval.

“Can you imagine another president in our history who has encouraged and incited mob violence against the United States Congress? In relation to our people? That’s the question,” Raskin said.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered an emotional address to Republicans.

“I urge Republican colleagues to open their eyes and finally hold the incumbent president accountable,” she said. “The security of our country and the future of our democracy are at stake.”

However, Trump refused to take responsibility for last week’s storming of the Capitol, telling reporters on Tuesday that “everyone” believed his speech, with which he roused his supporters, was “absolutely appropriate.”

Pence also disagreed with the arguments of Democrats in Congress.

“At a time when the end of the presidential term is only eight days away, you and the Democratic faction are demanding that the government and I apply the 25th Amendment,” Pence wrote, referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Under the Constitution, Pence would have been appointed acting president until January 20, when President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

“I don’t think it is… It is in the interests of our nation or accordance with our Constitution,” Pence said.

He said he would “not give in to the attempts of the House of Representatives to play political games at such a serious time in the life of our country.”

The Vice president pointed out that using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump “would set a terrible precedent.”

According to him, the amendment should be used only if the president is incapacitated or cannot perform official duties because of physical limitations.

“I urge you and all members of Congress to avoid actions that will further divide and inflame passions,” Pence wrote. “Work with us to reduce the heat and unite the country as we prepare for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.”

The vice president’s letter was sent to Pelosi on the eve of the House vote on Trump’s impeachment.