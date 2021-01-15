Pence promised to ensure a peaceful and safe transfer of power to Biden

The Vice President assured that the inauguration would be held in accordance with the history and traditions of the United States.

US Vice President Mike Pence has promised to ensure the safe transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden.

The announcement came eight days after supporters of President Donald Trump invaded the Capitol building.

“We all survived that day-January 6. As the President made clear yesterday, we are committed to an orderly transition and a safe inauguration. The American people deserve it,” Pence said, speaking at a meeting with the National Guard guarding the Capitol ahead of a security briefing at the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

He assured that Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in on January 20 “in a manner consistent with American history and tradition, and thus paying tribute to the American people and the United States.”

Trump does not plan to attend the inauguration.