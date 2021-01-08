Pelosi issued an ultimatum to Trump

Democrats in the House of Representatives of the US Congress are ready to begin the procedure for removing President Donald Trump from office if he does not immediately leave the office.

This is stated in a letter from the lower house’s Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, to party members.

“If the president does not immediately resign from office inevitably and voluntarily, Congress will take action,” NBC News quoted the document as saying.

According to his calculations, at least 230 congressmen have already spoken in favor of removing Trump; only one of them is a Republican.

Pelosi also indicated that she had discussed with the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, General Mark Milley, limiting Trump’s ability to order a nuclear strike or start military operations.

She called the current head of state, “this unbalanced president,” expressing the opinion that the situation “could not be more dangerous.”

The Speaker has already stated that Trump’s voluntary departure or removal under the 25th Amendment to the constitution would be preferable to impeachment in the current situation.

In 2019, Democrats already tried to carry out impeachment, which passed the House of Representatives under their control, but the Republican majority in the Senate did not allow this.

Under the 25th Amendment, if Vice President Mike Pence and most of the cabinet declare Trump incapacitated, Pence will automatically become acting president, and the case will go to Congress.

The Vice President serves as the head of State for the entire review duration, even if lawmakers delay making a decision.