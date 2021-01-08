Pelosi discussed with the Pentagon leadership the possibility of “containing” Trump

According to CNN sources, Democratic leaders in the House of Representatives are ready to begin impeachment proceedings against the president.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed on Friday with the top U.S. military command precautions to deter the unpredictable, according to Pelosi, the behavior of President Donald Trump.

Pelosi fears that Trump, being in a bad mood, may start fighting or order the use of nuclear weapons in the remaining 12 days of his tenure. The speaker said this in a letter sent to all Democratic lawmakers.

Pelosi said she discussed the issue with General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on Friday morning.

Many lawmakers believe that Trump, angry at his election defeat, speaking at a rally in Washington on Wednesday, provoked some of his supporters to invade the Capitol building.

“The situation of a deranged president represents the greatest danger, and we must do everything in our power to protect the American people from their unbalanced attacks on our country and our democracy,” Pelosi said in the letter.

A spokesman for General Milley confirmed the conversation, saying the general “answered (Pelosi’s) questions about the decision-making process for a nuclear strike.”

During a conference call with Democratic lawmakers on Friday afternoon, Pelosi, according to a CNN source, told colleagues that there is now a consensus among Democrats in support of Trump’s impeachment. The speaker noted that this time this idea received more significant support among party members than it was during the first impeachment attempt made by Democrats in late 2019.

Pelosi added that if lawmakers initiate the beginning of impeachment, it may encourage Vice President Mike Pence and the current cabinet members to use the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from power due to his incapacity.

In her letter, the speaker mentioned that she has not yet received a response from Pence to the request to apply the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office due to “sedition and the danger that he still poses.”

Pelosi added that “we still hope to hear (from Pence) in a positive way as soon as possible.”