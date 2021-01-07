Pelosi called for the resignation of the chief of police of the Capitol
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called for the resignation of Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund amid the unrest.
“There was a failure at the level of the top leadership of the Capitol police. He (Sund) hasn’t even called us since it happened,” Pelosi said at a news conference.
She added that she had received a letter of resignation from the House of Representatives’ parliamentary bailiff, Paul Irving, who is responsible for public order in the House. “I received a message from Mr. Irving that he would resign,” Pelosi said.