Pelosi believes that impeachment will not allow Trump to become president again

This is why many support this procedure, the speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress believes.

Many support the impeachment of US President Donald Trump due to the fact that he will not allow the Republicans to run again for the post of head of state. This was stated by the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Nancy Pelosi (Democrat from California), in an interview with CBS, a fragment of which was broadcast on Sunday.

She called the desire to prevent the current head of the White House from running again for the next election “one of the reasons why people are in favor of [his] impeachment.” Pelosi stressed that there is “strong support” in Congress for Trump’s impeachment. At the same time, she likes the 25th amendment to the US Constitution, which will remove a Republican from power based on the head of the state’s incapacity.

“Unfortunately, the person who leads the executive branch of government is a mad, insane, dangerous president of the United States,” said the lawmaker, who holds the third most important post in the US state hierarchy. She reiterated that “he must be brought to justice” for serious actions committed.

As the Associated Press explains, Democrats may include a ban on holding public office in the impeachment procedure for Trump, which will not allow him to nominate his candidacy for the presidential election in 2024. Simultaneously, as reported by the newspaper Politico, the entourage of the head of state believes that he will not participate in these elections.