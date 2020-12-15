Pelosi and Mnuchin discussed the budget and economic aid package

The main stumbling block is protection from lawsuits by businesses that were negligent about the coronavirus problem.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday discussed a budget bill designed to prevent a government shutdown and a new round of economic assistance to overcome the coronavirus pandemic’s effects by phone.

A representative for the House of Representatives speaker, Drew Hammill, tweeted that Pelosi confirmed Democrats ‘ concerns about the provision to protect businesses that were negligent about the coronavirus problem, which caused customers and employees to become infected. Nancy Pelosi told Mnuchin that the remaining outstanding issues in the budget bill could be easily resolved. The phone conversation, according to Drew Hammill, lasted 22 minutes.

“Recognizing the need to reach a final agreement quickly and together on both issues this week, the speaker of the House and the Treasury Secretary discussed the urgency of the committees completing their work,” Hammill said.