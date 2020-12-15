Pele, Maradona, Messi and Ronaldo entered the list of the World best football players

Three-time world champion Pele Brazilian, 1986 world champion in the Argentine national team Diego Maradona, Barcelona Argentine forward Lionel Messi, as well as Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus Turin, were selected to the Dream Team, which, according to the magazine France Football features the 11 best footballers of all time.

⭐After the votes of 140 journalists from all around the world, here is the #BOdreamteam with 11 best players of all time ! ⭐ pic.twitter.com/FsKAoSyGZL — France Football (@francefootball) December 14, 2020

The players on the Dream Team were chosen by a vote of 140 journalists around the world.

As noted on the official website of the publication, Pele and Maradona are recognized as the best-attacking midfielders in the history of football. Messi became the best right-handed striker, Ronaldo became the best left forward, and the Brazilian Ronaldo became the best centre-forward of all time.

Earlier it was announced that the best goalkeeper of all time was the 1960 European champion in the USSR national team Lev Yashin. The Dream Team also includes Brazilian Cafu (right-back), Italian Paolo Maldini (left-back), Germans Franz Beckenbauer (centre-back) and Lothar Matthäus (defensive midfielder), Spaniard Xavi (centre-midfielder).