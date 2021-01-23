Paulo Sousa becomes the head coach of the Polish national football team

Portuguese specialist Paulo Sousa has become the head coach of the Polish national team, said the chairman of the Polish Football Union (PZPN) Zbigniew Boniek at a press conference in Warsaw. Jerzy Brzeczek was dismissed from his post as head coach of the Polish national team on Monday.

“The choice fell on Paulo Sousa,” Bonek told reporters. According to the head of PZPN, the new coach has a minimum task – to qualify from the group at the next European Championship.

The head of PZPN clarified that he could not find a suitable head coach in Poland. “I am a supporter of Polish coaches and wondered if there is a coach in Poland who could host the national team,” he said. According to Bonek, in particular, he considered the candidacy of Adam Navalka, who had already led the national team, but in the end, chose a foreign specialist.

Sousa’s last job was the French club Bordeaux, which the 50-year-old left in August 2020.