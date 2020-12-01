Paul Walker’s daughter honored father’s memory on the anniversary of his death

Seven years ago, the famous Hollywood actor Paul Walker passed away – he died in a car accident on November 30 at the age of 40. Yesterday the actor was remembered by his friends and relatives. A tribute to Paul Walker’s memory was given by his 22-year-old daughter Meadow, whom his ex-lover Rebecca Soteros gave birth to from him. Meadow posted an archival photograph of her father and left a touching commentary on it.

A ridiculous day to remember it with sadness. Today is a holiday of love and happiness that you brought to this world. Here is a photo of my best friend, and I’m napping here, – she signed the picture.

They remembered the actor and his colleagues in the movie “Fast and the Furious”, leaving their comments to Meadow’s post.

We miss him so much. You are the most beautiful of all that he gave to the world, – wrote the actress Natalie Emmanuel.

A commemorative post dedicated to Walker and actor Vin Diesel, his close friend, who always remembers Paul on the anniversary of his death and other important dates.

Seven years. Not a day goes by … With love, forever, – wrote Diesel.

Paul Walker and Vin Diesel were close friends. Pauline Win named his daughter after a deceased friend. Diesel also maintains a relationship with Meadow, who has made friends with the actor’s family and sometimes spends time with his children.