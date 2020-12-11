Paul George spoke about signing a contract with the Clippers for $ 190 million

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, after signing a new $ 190 million contract with the club, said that his duty now is to lead the team to the championship.

“It’s my duty to bring the Clippers a trophy. I must win the title for the organization, I am confident in myself and in where I want to be. I love it here and love the family that I managed to create in my first year. This is where I want to be. I wish to lay a real foundation here. This is where my legacy is. In this team, I want to leave the most noticeable mark, “- Bleacher Report quotes George.

George agreed with the club to sign the maximum contract. To the already guaranteed $ 35.4 million for the next season, the basketball player will receive another $ 190 million by 2025. In the last regular season, he took part in 48 matches (all at the start), gaining 21.5 points, collecting 5.2 rebounds. Making 3.9 passes and 1.4 steals.